US President Joe Biden. Photo: AFP / Getty Images / TNS
Joe Biden delays possible trip to Saudi Arabia and Israel US media reports
- Biden reportedly planned to go ahead with the long-rumoured Saudi stop during an upcoming overseas tour at the end of June
- Biden is also expected to travel to Israel where, as in Saudi Arabia, he is sure to face questions about slow-moving US diplomacy with the two countries’ rival, Iran
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
US President Joe Biden. Photo: AFP / Getty Images / TNS