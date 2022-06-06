A Philadelphia firefighter washes blood off the road at the scene of a fatal shooting in Philadelphia on Sunday. Photo: AP
Eight dead, dozens wounded in three separate US mass shootings

  • The shootings took place late on Saturday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and early on Sunday in Chattanooga, Tennessee and Saginaw, Michigan
  • The shootings come as polarised US senators find themselves under pressure to craft a measure that codifies basic, preliminary steps to help reduce gun violence

Agence France-Presse and Associated Press

Updated: 4:02am, 6 Jun, 2022

