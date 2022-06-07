Tom Cruise stars as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick. Photo: Paramount Pictures via TNS
Tom Cruise stars as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick. Photo: Paramount Pictures via TNS
Cinema
World /  United States & Canada

Top Gun heirs sue Paramount over Maverick sequel

  • An article by Ehud Yonay inspired the original 1986 Tom Cruise film, and the copyright reverted back to his family in January 2020
  • Top Gun: Maverick is this year’s biggest box office hit, generating US$291 million in North America and US$548.6 million globally in its first 10 days

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:32am, 7 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Tom Cruise stars as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick. Photo: Paramount Pictures via TNS
Tom Cruise stars as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick. Photo: Paramount Pictures via TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE