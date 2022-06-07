Tom Cruise stars as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick. Photo: Paramount Pictures via TNS
Top Gun heirs sue Paramount over Maverick sequel
- An article by Ehud Yonay inspired the original 1986 Tom Cruise film, and the copyright reverted back to his family in January 2020
- Top Gun: Maverick is this year’s biggest box office hit, generating US$291 million in North America and US$548.6 million globally in its first 10 days
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Tom Cruise stars as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick. Photo: Paramount Pictures via TNS