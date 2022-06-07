A computer-generated rendering shows a conceptual design for a taser drone. Photo: Axon Enterprise via AP
Taser-maker Axon halts controversial project to equip drones with stun guns
- The proposal, meant to combat mass shootings in wake of the Texas school massacre in Uvalde, prompted an exodus from the firm’s ethics board
- Concerns included privacy, racial injustice and fears that the system could be used in other circumstances and become more lethal if other weapons were added
