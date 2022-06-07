A computer-generated rendering shows a conceptual design for a taser drone. Photo: Axon Enterprise via AP
A computer-generated rendering shows a conceptual design for a taser drone. Photo: Axon Enterprise via AP
World /  United States & Canada

Taser-maker Axon halts controversial project to equip drones with stun guns

  • The proposal, meant to combat mass shootings in wake of the Texas school massacre in Uvalde, prompted an exodus from the firm’s ethics board
  • Concerns included privacy, racial injustice and fears that the system could be used in other circumstances and become more lethal if other weapons were added

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:50am, 7 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A computer-generated rendering shows a conceptual design for a taser drone. Photo: Axon Enterprise via AP
A computer-generated rendering shows a conceptual design for a taser drone. Photo: Axon Enterprise via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE