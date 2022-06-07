The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Photo: TNS
Two-year-old US boy shoots and kills father after finding gun at home
- The parents, who were not legally allowed to possess firearms, had left the weapon ‘easily accessible’ in a bag, authorities say
- The mother has since been jailed on several charges, meaning the boy and his two young siblings ‘have effectively lost both of their parents’, the sheriff added
