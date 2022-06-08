Allison Fluke-Ekren trained over 100 women and girls, including ones as young as 10 or 11 years old. Photo: Alexandria Sheriff’s Office
Ex-US schoolteacher pleads guilty to leading Islamic State all-woman brigade
- Allison Fluke-Ekren, who became a high-ranking Isis official, admitted to supporting a foreign terrorist group in Syria, Libya, and Iraq between 2011 and 2019
- She organised a military battalion known as the Khatiba Nusaybah, where she trained women on the use of AK-47s, grenades and suicide belts
