Actor Matthew McConaughey holds a photo of a victim in the recent mass shooting at a junior school in Uvalde, Texas, during a press briefing at the White House in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: TNS
Matthew McConaughey makes tearful plea for US gun laws after massacre in Texas hometown
- The actor is native of Uvalde, where 19 children and two teachers were killed in a school shooting two weeks ago
- During a White House visit, McConaughey called for stricter rules on gun control, saying there was a window of opportunity for ‘real change’
