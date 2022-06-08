Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles in January 2012. Photo: TNS
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles in January 2012. Photo: TNS
World /  United States & Canada

Brad Pitt says Angelina Jolie sought ‘harm’ by selling vineyard to Russian oligarch

  • A new court filing says Stoli Group billionaire Yuri Shefler maintains ties with Putin’s inner circle and accuses him of ‘poisonous associations and intentions’
  • The businessman – a Putin critic – rebranded his company after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, and said he had been exiled from Russia since 2002

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:26am, 8 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles in January 2012. Photo: TNS
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles in January 2012. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE