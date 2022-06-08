Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles in January 2012. Photo: TNS
Brad Pitt says Angelina Jolie sought ‘harm’ by selling vineyard to Russian oligarch
- A new court filing says Stoli Group billionaire Yuri Shefler maintains ties with Putin’s inner circle and accuses him of ‘poisonous associations and intentions’
- The businessman – a Putin critic – rebranded his company after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, and said he had been exiled from Russia since 2002
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles in January 2012. Photo: TNS