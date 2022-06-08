An unburnable edition of The Handmaid’s Tale has been auctioned off to raise awareness about book censorship in American schools. Photo: Sotheby’s via AFP
‘Unburnable’ copy of Handmaid’s Tale auctioned for US$130,000
- A video shows Margaret Atwood – the novel’s author – trying to incinerate a prototype of the special edition with a flame thrower
- Proceeds will be donated to PEN America, which advocates for free expression worldwide
