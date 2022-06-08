Glenn Hirsch is facing one count of murder for the shooting death of Zhiwen Yan and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Photo: TNS
‘Sauce-obsessed’ US man accused of killing Chinese food delivery worker over sweet-and-sour duck sauce

  • New York City murder suspect who shot Chinese food delivery worker had feud local restaurant over duck sauce portions
  • Police searched suspect’s flat and found in his ‘whole refrigerator was filled’ with duck sauce, soy sauce and ketchup

Tribune News Service

Updated: 10:49am, 8 Jun, 2022

