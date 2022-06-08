Even at that, the Justice Department has had to bring in reinforcements from all over the country to help handle the caseload. It has detailed assistant US attorneys nationwide and sought support from all 56 field offices of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as it sifts through reams of surveillance footage, social media posts and testimony.

In its budget request for 2023, the department is seeking US$34 million to hire 131 more lawyers to work on the case.

“It is the most complex and wide-ranging that I’ve seen in the department’s history,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said of the investigation. “It’s a top priority of the department to follow the facts wherever they go, including to hold accountable perpetrators at any level.”

Advertisement

The probe has made headway. It has led to arrests in almost all 50 states. The guilty pleas include three members of the far-right Oath Keepers, who are cooperating with the inquiry.

The US has prevailed at all five jury trials held so far that included felony charges. On Friday it announced the indictment of former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro for defying a subpoena by the House committee, following longtime Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s indictment in November, and after a recent subpoena seeking communications within Trump’s inner circle.

And just Monday, amid criticism of the investigation’s pace, prosecutors added charges of seditious conspiracy to its case against members of the Proud Boys, three days before the congressional committee launches its hearings.

The Justice Department is now at a critical point in the case. Although it is traditionally independent of the White House, the attorney general is a presidential appointee, and Biden’s Democratic Party could use a boost from high-profile convictions in the case – and would be damaged by a flop.

Advertisement

It all adds up to a major test of the department and of Attorney General Merrick Garland in particular, who has pledged to defend the rule of law while trying to keep Justice insulated from politics.

Steve Bannon was charged in November with two counts of contempt of Congress stemming from his failure to comply with a subpoena. File photo: TNS

Garland said at a news conference last month that the department deliberately refrains from talking publicly about ongoing cases and investigations.

Advertisement

“If we let all possible witnesses know exactly where we are, at exactly what moment, it makes it very difficult for us to do our job of ensuring that the laws are not violated and that those who are accountable are brought to justice,” he said.

For the two weeks of blockbuster televised hearings slated to start Thursday, the seven Democrats and two Republicans who make up the House of Representatives committee probing the insurrection will set out exactly what happened on January 6, 2021 and who they believe aided the ringleaders.

Four people died the day of the attack, one fatally shot by police and the others of natural causes. Four police officers later took their own lives and more than 100 were injured.

Advertisement

Thursday’s hearing is set to feature testimony from US Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards, the first to be injured by rioters, and filmmaker Nick Quested, who recorded the first moments of violence.

The committee will also hold a prime-time hearing at 8pm on June 23, bookending 10am hearings on June 13, 15, 16 and 21.

Trump supporters riot outside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington. File photo: AFP

A final hearing in September is expected to reveal the committee’s finished report, outlining its findings and recommendations to prevent such attacks in the future.

Advertisement

J. Michael Luttig, a former federal judge who advised Trump’s vice-president Mike Pence, is expected to testify.

Other witnesses could include Marc Short, a chief of staff to Pence, Justice Department official Richard Donoghue and Jeffrey Rosen, Trump’s last attorney general.

All four were party to much of the relevant discussion between Trump’s election defeat and the insurrection two months later, investigators say.

The committee has been lukewarm about the idea of forcing Trump to testify, asserting that his appearance would likely add little to its understanding of the facts.

Supporters see the committee’s work as vital in ensuring one of the darkest episodes in the history of US democracy is never repeated.

Yet Democrats worry the hearings could be seen as another “partisan” attack on Trump, imperilling bipartisan efforts at reform and obscuring the broader story of a slow-moving coup attempt aided by a violent insurrection.

“The top issues for most US voters have nothing to do with the January 6 insurrection, unfortunately,” Democratic analyst Mike Hernandez said as his party faces tricky midterm elections later this year.

“Inflation, gas prices, school shootings, school safety and reproductive rights are all issues that more Americans care about.”