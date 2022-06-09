US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Janet Yellen says Joe Biden’s team looking to ‘reconfigure’ China tariffs
- The US Treasury secretary says the administration wants to make the Trump-era measures more ‘strategic’
- She added that cuts on duties could help bring down prices, but she does not think tariff policy is a ‘panacea with respect to inflation’
