US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Janet Yellen says Joe Biden’s team looking to ‘reconfigure’ China tariffs

  • The US Treasury secretary says the administration wants to make the Trump-era measures more ‘strategic’
  • She added that cuts on duties could help bring down prices, but she does not think tariff policy is a ‘panacea with respect to inflation’

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:34am, 9 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE