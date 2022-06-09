Moderna’s Omicron-specific Covid-19 vaccine shows positive results

“We want to be as ready as early as August for shipping,” he added to investors in a call.

The results were broadly welcomed by experts, who agreed Moderna’s vaccine is now the front runner as a booster, though some gave a note of caution.

Advertisement

“We won’t know about clinical outcomes until later this year,” tweeted Eric Topol, a doctor and scientist at Scripps Research Translational Institute. The study concerns only antibody levels, which are thought to serve as a useful proxy for how a vaccine will perform, but can’t make precise predictions.

Breakthrough infections have risen since Omicron became dominant in late 2021, with vaccine makers hoping to restore efficacy to previous levels, even as first generation vaccines continue to protect well against severe disease and death.

Moderna officials did concede during the investor call that antibody levels would be lower against Omicron’s subvariants that are now in circulation, but said it believed it was still a superior booster than repeating Spikevax.

The BA.2.12.12 variant is currently dominant, followed by BA.2, with BA.4 and BA.5 rising, according to Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Each successive Omicron subvariant appears to have a transmission advantage over those that came before it.

Advertisement

Moderna also doesn’t yet have data on durability – how the new vaccine booster will fare three months and six months out.

The Moderna logo is seen at the company’s campus in Norwood, Massachusetts, in December 2020. Photo: TNS

The problem of an ever-evolving virus poses a challenge for health authorities. A panel of Food and Drug Administration experts will meet on June 28 to discuss considerations and strategies for boosters in fall and winter.

Advertisement

“Society is moving toward a new normal that may well include annual Covid-19 vaccination alongside seasonal influenza vaccination,” top FDA officials wrote in a letter to the Journal of the American Medical Association in May.

President Joe Biden’s government has said it has enough funds to deliver additional boosters for those at highest risk this fall – including the elderly and those with immune compromised conditions.