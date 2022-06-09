Student Miah Cerrillo, a survivor of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, appears on a screen during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: The New York Times via AP
Girl, 11, tells US Congress how she covered herself in blood to survive Texas school shooting
- Miah Cerrillo recounted how she watched her teacher get shot during the Uvalde school massacre that killed 19 children and two adults
- The Democratic-led House is expected to pass legislation for gun control, but it has almost no chance of becoming law
