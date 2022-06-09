Student Miah Cerrillo, a survivor of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, appears on a screen during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: The New York Times via AP
Student Miah Cerrillo, a survivor of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, appears on a screen during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: The New York Times via AP
World /  United States & Canada

Girl, 11, tells US Congress how she covered herself in blood to survive Texas school shooting

  • Miah Cerrillo recounted how she watched her teacher get shot during the Uvalde school massacre that killed 19 children and two adults
  • The Democratic-led House is expected to pass legislation for gun control, but it has almost no chance of becoming law

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:58am, 9 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Student Miah Cerrillo, a survivor of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, appears on a screen during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: The New York Times via AP
Student Miah Cerrillo, a survivor of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, appears on a screen during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: The New York Times via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE