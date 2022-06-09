The companies – Quicksilver Manufacturing Inc., Rapid Cut LLC, and US Prototype Inc. – provide 3D printing services to customers that include manufacturers of space and defence technology. Photo illustration: Shutterstock
The companies – Quicksilver Manufacturing Inc., Rapid Cut LLC, and US Prototype Inc. – provide 3D printing services to customers that include manufacturers of space and defence technology. Photo illustration: Shutterstock
World /  United States & Canada

Three US companies sanctioned for sending defence blueprints to China

  • The firms are accused of sending files for satellites, rocket technology and other prototypes to China for 3D printing so they could save on costs
  • The order does not allege that the blueprints were exploited by the Chinese military, but does say the actions present ‘serious national security concerns’

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:23am, 9 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The companies – Quicksilver Manufacturing Inc., Rapid Cut LLC, and US Prototype Inc. – provide 3D printing services to customers that include manufacturers of space and defence technology. Photo illustration: Shutterstock
The companies – Quicksilver Manufacturing Inc., Rapid Cut LLC, and US Prototype Inc. – provide 3D printing services to customers that include manufacturers of space and defence technology. Photo illustration: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE