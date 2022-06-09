US Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols arrive to testify during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the Inspector General’s report on the FBI handling of the Larry Nassar investigation in Washington in September 2021. Photo: Reuters
US Olympians and dozens of other women sue FBI over botched Larry Nassar sex abuse probe
- The survivors, including gymnastics gold medallists Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, are seeking more than US$1 billion in total
- The women say the FBI mishandled complaints and failed to act, allowing Nassar to continue molesting young women and girls
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
US Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols arrive to testify during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the Inspector General’s report on the FBI handling of the Larry Nassar investigation in Washington in September 2021. Photo: Reuters