US Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols arrive to testify during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the Inspector General’s report on the FBI handling of the Larry Nassar investigation in Washington in September 2021. Photo: Reuters
US Olympians and dozens of other women sue FBI over botched Larry Nassar sex abuse probe

  • The survivors, including gymnastics gold medallists Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, are seeking more than US$1 billion in total
  • The women say the FBI mishandled complaints and failed to act, allowing Nassar to continue molesting young women and girls

Reuters
Updated: 7:49am, 9 Jun, 2022

