Covid during pregnancy doubled babies’ risk of delays in study. Photo: Shutterstock
Covid during pregnancy doubled babies’ risk of delayed development in speech, motor skills
- Risk rose to about 6 per cent among babies who were exposed to coronavirus in the womb, study showed
- The lags were seen in behaviour such as rolling over, reaching for objects or babbling – basic milestones of infancy
