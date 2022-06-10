Dean and Tina Linn Clouse, with their daughter Holly Marie Clouse. Photo: Clouse family
Slain Texas couple’s missing baby girl found in Oklahoma 42 years later
- Holly Marie Clouse was last seen by her family in 1980, shortly before her father and mother were killed
- Their bodies were discovered when a dog found a human arm in the woods, and the mystery of their deaths has not been solved
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Dean and Tina Linn Clouse, with their daughter Holly Marie Clouse. Photo: Clouse family