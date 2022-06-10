Dean and Tina Linn Clouse, with their daughter Holly Marie Clouse. Photo: Clouse family
Dean and Tina Linn Clouse, with their daughter Holly Marie Clouse. Photo: Clouse family
Crime
World /  United States & Canada

Slain Texas couple’s missing baby girl found in Oklahoma 42 years later

  • Holly Marie Clouse was last seen by her family in 1980, shortly before her father and mother were killed
  • Their bodies were discovered when a dog found a human arm in the woods, and the mystery of their deaths has not been solved

Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 4:22am, 10 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Dean and Tina Linn Clouse, with their daughter Holly Marie Clouse. Photo: Clouse family
Dean and Tina Linn Clouse, with their daughter Holly Marie Clouse. Photo: Clouse family
READ FULL ARTICLE