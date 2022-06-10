A person wearing an alien costume in a flying saucer roller skates through traffic in Roswell, New Mexico, during the UFO Festival in July 2021. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Nasa joins hunt for UFOs, hiring experts to solve ‘perplexing mysteries’

  • The US space agency is launching a project that will recruit top scientists to examine unidentified aerial phenomena
  • The field of UFO study, once a poorly regarded research backwater, is gaining more mainstream traction

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:00am, 10 Jun, 2022

