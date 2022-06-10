Sriracha chili sauce bottles are produced at the Huy Fong Foods factory in Irwindale, California, in October 2013. Photo: AP
Now there’s a Sriracha shortage, and spice lovers are up in arms

  • Huy Fong Foods, which makes one of the most beloved condiments in the US, has been forced to suspend production as bad weather hits the chilli harvest
  • Fans of the hot sauce lamented the ‘worst news of the year’ and ‘the end of days’, with some planning to buy in bulk in case stores run out

Updated: 6:27am, 10 Jun, 2022

