The House panel investigating the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol laid the blame firmly on Donald Trump, saying the assault was hardly spontaneous but an ‘attempted coup’. Photo: Reuters
US Capitol riot hearing shows Trump allies, daughter Ivanka rejected election fraud claims
- The first of six planned hearings into the January 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol made a prime-time television debut
- Ivanka Trump said she accepted that there was no evidence of fraud and that her father had lost the 2020 election
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The House panel investigating the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol laid the blame firmly on Donald Trump, saying the assault was hardly spontaneous but an ‘attempted coup’. Photo: Reuters