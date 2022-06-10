The House panel investigating the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol laid the blame firmly on Donald Trump, saying the assault was hardly spontaneous but an ‘attempted coup’. Photo: Reuters
US Capitol riot hearing shows Trump allies, daughter Ivanka rejected election fraud claims

  • The first of six planned hearings into the January 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol made a prime-time television debut
  • Ivanka Trump said she accepted that there was no evidence of fraud and that her father had lost the 2020 election

Updated: 10:55am, 10 Jun, 2022

The House panel investigating the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol laid the blame firmly on Donald Trump, saying the assault was hardly spontaneous but an ‘attempted coup’. Photo: Reuters
