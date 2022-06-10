A water bottle and pair of plastic sunglasses with the logo of the US Chamber of Commerce, both with markings reading ‘Made In China’. Photo: AFP
US Chamber of Commerce summit gift bag has ‘Made in China’ goodies
- Gift bag for delegates at ‘CEO Summit’ in Los Angeles contains pair of shades, water bottle made in China
- American Chamber of Commerce gathering coinciding with Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles this week
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A water bottle and pair of plastic sunglasses with the logo of the US Chamber of Commerce, both with markings reading ‘Made In China’. Photo: AFP