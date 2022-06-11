A Lufthansa Airlines Boeing 747-8 lands at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, in March 2020. Photo: AFP
US dropping Covid-19 tests for incoming air travel

  • The move marks a major step in the country’s gradual lifting of pandemic restrictions, just over a month after it crossed the threshold of 1 million deaths
  • With the US economy plagued by rocketing inflation, the announcement was welcomed by the travel sector

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:53am, 11 Jun, 2022

