Of the thousands of instruments made by Stradivari, there are still around 600 known today. Photo: Kyodo
Rare Stradivarius used in Wizard of Oz soundtrack sells for near-record US$15.3 million in New York auction
- The violin belonged to virtuoso Toscha Seidel, who not only used it on the score for the Hollywood film, but also likely while teaching his famous student Albert Einstein
- It was made in 1714 by master craftsman Antonio Stradivari, and had previously belonged to the Munetsugu collection in Japan
