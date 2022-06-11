A petrol station in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Photo: Xinhua
Joe Biden slams Big Oil over profits: ‘Exxon made more money than God this year’
- US consumer inflation accelerated in May as petrol prices hit a record high and the cost of food soared
- Biden issued a warning to the oil sector, whose profits have jumped with oil and gas prices, pointing to the gains as evidence consumers are paying for more than higher labour and shipping costs
