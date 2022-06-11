Canada’s defence minister Anita Anand. File photo: Bloomberg
Canada says it’s raised issue of China’s recent ‘concerning’ aerial behaviour through diplomatic channels
- Defence Minister Anita Anand said China showed ‘unprofessional’ behaviour while harassing its patrol aircraft near North Korea
- She declined to comment when asked whether she had raised the issue with her Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe
