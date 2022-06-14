A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Photo: New York Stock Exchange via AP
Bear market hits Wall Street as stocks, bonds and cryptocurrencies dive
- Fears about a fragile economy and rising interest rates sent the S&P 500 more than 20 per cent below its record set early this year
- Some economists are speculating the US Federal Reserve may soon raise its key rate by three-quarters of a percentage point – triple the usual amount
