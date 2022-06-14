Legendary space ranger Buzz Lightyear is voiced by Chris Evans. Image: Disney/Pxiar
LGBT
World /  United States & Canada

Pixar’s Lightyear won’t show in some countries over same-sex kiss, with China screening also unlikely

  • Disney was unable to get permission in 14 Asian and Middle Eastern nations to play the prequel to the Toy Story films
  • A producer said Chinese authorities asked for cuts, which the company declined to make

Reuters

Updated: 7:36am, 14 Jun, 2022

