New York’s top court rejected an effort to free Happy the elephant from the Bronx Zoo, ruling that she does not meet the definition of “person”. Photo: AP
Happy the elephant is not a person, top New York court rules – she is a ‘magnificent creature’
- Nonhuman Rights Project want Happy released ‘like a person’, but zoo disagrees and says she is well cared for and ‘respected as the magnificent creature she is’
- Happy was born in the wild in Asia in the early 1970s, then captured and brought to the US with fellow elephant Grumpy, who was fatally injured in 2002
