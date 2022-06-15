New York’s top court rejected an effort to free Happy the elephant from the Bronx Zoo, ruling that she does not meet the definition of “person”. Photo: AP
Happy the elephant is not a person, top New York court rules – she is a ‘magnificent creature’

  • Nonhuman Rights Project want Happy released ‘like a person’, but zoo disagrees and says she is well cared for and ‘respected as the magnificent creature she is’
  • Happy was born in the wild in Asia in the early 1970s, then captured and brought to the US with fellow elephant Grumpy, who was fatally injured in 2002

Associated Press
Updated: 1:17am, 15 Jun, 2022

