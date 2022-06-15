Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod and Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly trade gifts of liquor after the signing of an agreement n Hans Island in Ottawa on Tuesday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Canada and Denmark settle decades-old ‘whiskey war’ over Arctic island
- The two sides agreed to split Hans Island, a tiny uninhabited outcrop, effectively creating the first land border between Canada and Europe
- The deal ends a largely good-natured dispute fought since 1973 with weapons like flags and bottles of alcohol
