Children keep cool in the heat at the Millennium Park’s Crown Fountain, Lakeview, Chicago, on June 14. Photo: TNS
Sweltering heat stifles a third of US population, severe storms leave thousands in the dark
- Excessive heat warnings, watches and advisories were issued for more than 100 million people as temperatures surged 10 to 20 degrees above normal
- Forecasters predict another heatwave next week across much of central and southern US with temperatures set to soar above 100 degrees
