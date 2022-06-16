Dr Anthony Fauci attends the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in January 2021. Photo: AFP
Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden’s top Covid-19 adviser, tests positive
- The US top scientist, 81, is experiencing mild symptoms, and will work from home while he recovers
- Fauci has been the face of America’s response to the pandemic, a role that brought him into conflict with former president Donald Trump
