American actor Kevin Spacey leaves Westminster Magistrates Court in London after being charged with sexual offences against three men. Photo: dpa
American actor Kevin Spacey leaves Westminster Magistrates Court in London after being charged with sexual offences against three men. Photo: dpa
World /  United States & Canada

Kevin Spacey granted bail after ‘strenuously’ denying sex charges

  • The actor did not enter a formal plea, but his lawyer said he, ‘strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case’ – plea hearing is scheduled for July 14
  • The Hollywood star is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:32pm, 16 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
American actor Kevin Spacey leaves Westminster Magistrates Court in London after being charged with sexual offences against three men. Photo: dpa
American actor Kevin Spacey leaves Westminster Magistrates Court in London after being charged with sexual offences against three men. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE