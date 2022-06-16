American actor Kevin Spacey leaves Westminster Magistrates Court in London after being charged with sexual offences against three men. Photo: dpa
Kevin Spacey granted bail after ‘strenuously’ denying sex charges
- The actor did not enter a formal plea, but his lawyer said he, ‘strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case’ – plea hearing is scheduled for July 14
- The Hollywood star is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent
