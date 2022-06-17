A monitor shows former US vice-president Mike Pence during a public hearing on Thursdayof the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. Photo: EPA-EFE
A monitor shows former US vice-president Mike Pence during a public hearing on Thursdayof the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump unleashed mob after VP Mike Pence rejected election plot, Capitol riot panel hears

  • The vice-president’s life ‘was in danger’, with the mob storming the building coming within 12 metres of him
  • Trump supporters threatened to hang Pence for failing to cooperate, even erecting a gallows in front of the Capitol

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:30am, 17 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A monitor shows former US vice-president Mike Pence during a public hearing on Thursdayof the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. Photo: EPA-EFE
A monitor shows former US vice-president Mike Pence during a public hearing on Thursdayof the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE