Chinese-American Vincent Chin, who died in Detroit on June 23, 1982, four days after being brutally attacked by two white men. Photo: Vincent Chin Estate
Remembering Vincent Chin, decades after racist killing that was a flash point for Asian-Americans

  • Chinese-American Vincent Chin was beaten to death in 1982 after celebrating his stag night with friends in Detroit
  • Decades later, hate crimes against people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent have increased in the United States

Associated Press
Updated: 12:00pm, 17 Jun, 2022

