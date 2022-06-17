Chinese-American Vincent Chin, who died in Detroit on June 23, 1982, four days after being brutally attacked by two white men. Photo: Vincent Chin Estate
Remembering Vincent Chin, decades after racist killing that was a flash point for Asian-Americans
- Chinese-American Vincent Chin was beaten to death in 1982 after celebrating his stag night with friends in Detroit
- Decades later, hate crimes against people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent have increased in the United States
