Tesla CEO Elon Musk is being sued by an investor who accuses the billionaire and his company of failing to address workplace discrimination and harassment. Photo: Reuters
Tesla’s Elon Musk sued by investor in ‘toxic’ workplace discrimination accusation
- Lawsuit accuses the billionaire entrepreneur, 11 board members and the company of failing to address red flags concerning internal discrimination and harassment
- ‘Tesla has created a toxic workplace culture grounded in racist and sexist abuse and discrimination against its own employees,’ shareholder Solomon Chau said
