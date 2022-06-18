MingHuan Xu performs at a concert organised by the Chinese Fine Arts Society, part of The Five Elements Project, at the Logan Centre for the Arts at the University of Chicago in 2014. Photo: Chicago Tribune/TNS
MingHuan Xu performs at a concert organised by the Chinese Fine Arts Society, part of The Five Elements Project, at the Logan Centre for the Arts at the University of Chicago in 2014. Photo: Chicago Tribune/TNS
US musician reunited with stolen 262-year-old violin

  • MingHuan Xu’s 1760 Gagliano was recovered undamaged, along with another violin made by Oliver Radke in 1994 and her son’s half-sized cello
  • The antique instrument was lent to Xu by a private sponsor 20 years ago

Updated: 2:29am, 18 Jun, 2022

