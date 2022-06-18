Sergey Brin and Nicole Shanahan, who have a three-year-old son, took steps to keep the details of the split private. File photo: Getty Images/TNS
Google co-founder Sergey Brin seeks divorce from second wife Nicole Shanahan after 3 years of marriage
- The world’s sixth-richest person filed a petition for dissolution of his marriage to Shanahan, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’
- His split comes a year after Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates ended their marriage and about three years after Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott divorced
