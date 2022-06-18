A woman who allegedly made anti-Asian remarks and pepper-sprayed four people in New York last weekend was arrested on Friday, police said. Madeline Barker, 47, was charged with two counts of assault as a hate crime, two counts of attempted assault as a hate crime and four counts of harassment as a hate crime, CNN quoted the New York Police Department as saying. The video of the attack released by police on June 11 showed the woman using pepper spray as she spoke to the victims. The video does not contain any audio. The woman later approached four Asian women, knocked a mobile phone out of one of their hands and pepper sprayed all four of them as she made xenophobic comments, according to a police statement. The women reported feeling burning in their eyes and faces following the assault and were treated on-scene by emergency medical services, police said. The incident was investigated by the NYPD’s hate crimes task force. Stop AAPI Hate, an organisation that tracks hate incidents against Asian-Americans in the United States, saw a 15 per cent increase in Asian hate incidents in 2021 compared to 2020. Nearly 11,000 anti-Asian incidents occurred between March 2020 and December 2021, according to Stop AAPI Hate’s national report, which was released in March. Verbal harassment made up the largest percentage of reports filed, at 63 per cent, according to the report. Stop AAPI Hate says nearly half of the incidents took place in public places and almost a third of them occurred in a public street, as did last Saturday’s incident. Asian women were the most common victims of hate incidents in the report, according to Stop AAPI Hate.