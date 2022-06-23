Instagram said it is trialling a tool that relies on AI to confirm the age of users. Photo: Shutterstock
Instagram to protect young users with new AI tool to verify age

  • Global lawmakers have demanded the social media service, owned by Meta, safeguard young people from adult content and invasions of their privacy
  • A whistle-blower revealed last year that the platform’s executives were aware it could harm the mental health of young people, particularly teenage girls

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:34pm, 23 Jun, 2022

