Bill Cosb has been ordered to pay Judy Huth US$500,000. Photo: The Philadelphia Inquirer / TNS
Bill Cosby to appeal civil ruling on teen sex assault
- A California jury ruled on Tuesday that Bill Cosby sexually assaulted a woman at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 when she was a teenager
- The case is one of the few remaining legal actions against Cosby, 84, who has been accused of assault by dozens of women
