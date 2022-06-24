Bill Cosb has been ordered to pay Judy Huth US$500,000. Photo: The Philadelphia Inquirer / TNS
Bill Cosby to appeal civil ruling on teen sex assault

  • A California jury ruled on Tuesday that Bill Cosby sexually assaulted a woman at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 when she was a teenager
  • The case is one of the few remaining legal actions against Cosby, 84, who has been accused of assault by dozens of women

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:38am, 24 Jun, 2022

