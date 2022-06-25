US President Joe Biden speaks shortly before signing a gun control bill into law at the White House on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Biden signs landmark gun control bill into law with bipartisan support ‘to save lives’

  • US president called legislation most significant of its kind for years; it will restrict gun access for youngest buyers and bolster mental health support
  • ‘Today we say, more than enough’; 15 Republican senators and 14 House Republicans joined all Democrats in voting to support it

Bloomberg

Updated: 11:38pm, 25 Jun, 2022

