Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg promises biggest overhaul of rapid response force. Photo: AFP
Nato to boost rapid reaction force in ‘biggest overhaul since Cold War’

  • Chief Jens Stoltenberg said the military alliance will increase the size by nearly eightfold to 300,000 troops
  • In Nato’s new strategic concept, the alliance is also expected to address for the first time the security challenges posed by China

Associated Press
Updated: 9:40pm, 27 Jun, 2022

