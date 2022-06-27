Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg promises biggest overhaul of rapid response force. Photo: AFP
Nato to boost rapid reaction force in ‘biggest overhaul since Cold War’
- Chief Jens Stoltenberg said the military alliance will increase the size by nearly eightfold to 300,000 troops
- In Nato’s new strategic concept, the alliance is also expected to address for the first time the security challenges posed by China
