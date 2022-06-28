The store’s co-owner says both women started working there only recently and were model employees. Photo: Shutterstock
US man shoots Subway worker dead over ‘too much mayo on sandwich’

  • The gunman argued with two female staff before opening fire, killing one and injuring the other, police say; the suspect has been arrested
  • The injured woman, who was shot in front of her 5-year-old son, remains in critical condition

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:28am, 28 Jun, 2022

