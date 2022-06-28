Chinese fishing vessels leave a port in Shishi in Fujian province in August 2020. Photo: Kyodo
Joe Biden swipes at China, signing pledge to combat illegal fishing
- The US president’s new national security memorandum comes as Washington seeks to counter Beijing’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific
- Some countries in the region say Chinese fishing vessels often violate their exclusive economic zones and cause environmental damage and economic losses.
