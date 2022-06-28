An Amtrak passenger train lies on its side after derailing near Mendon, Missouri, on Monday. Photo: Dax McDonald via AP
3 killed as Amtrak train hits truck, derails in Missouri
- The train was carrying 243 passengers and 12 crew members at the time, and it was not immediately clear how many of them were injured
- Those on board included a group of Scouts headed home from an excursion, and high school students travelling to a conference in Chicago
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
An Amtrak passenger train lies on its side after derailing near Mendon, Missouri, on Monday. Photo: Dax McDonald via AP