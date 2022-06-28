Glenn Hirsch is accused of fatally shooting Chinese food delivery worker Zhiwen Yan. Photo: TNS
Accused ‘duck sauce killer’ of Chinese food delivery worker in New York City released on US$500,000 bail

  • New York City murder suspect Glenn Hirsch had feud with local restaurant over duck sauce portions
  • Lawyer for Hirsch denied that his client shot and killed Zhiwen Yan, a delivery worker for the restaurant

Tribune News Service
Updated: 11:41am, 28 Jun, 2022

