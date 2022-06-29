Former President Donald Trump “had a very strong, very angry response to” being told he was not being driven to the Capitol. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump tried to strangle Secret Service agent in attempt to reach Capitol on day of riots, aide testifies
- ‘The president had a very strong, very angry response to’ being told that he was not being taken to the Capitol after his speech that day, Cassidy Hutchinson said
- Trump moved to the front of the presidential limo and reached toward the steering wheel then used his free hand to lunge towards Secret Service agent Bobby Engel
