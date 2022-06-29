The digital campaign flooded Twitter and Facebook with posts raising environmental and health concerns over the operations of major mining firms. Photo: TNS
Pro-China agents posed as activists to protest US, Canada mines: security firm

  • Digital campaign tried try to stir up opposition against mining firms that challenge China’s business interests, cybersecurity firm Mandiant said
  • China dominates the global market for rare earth elements, which are critical for manufacturing mobile phones and other electronics

Bloomberg
Updated: 1:29pm, 29 Jun, 2022

