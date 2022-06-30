Musician Erica Mancini poses before a performance in New York on June 17. She has had three Covid-19 infections since the pandemic began. Photo: AP
Musician Erica Mancini poses before a performance in New York on June 17. She has had three Covid-19 infections since the pandemic began. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Forever Covid-19? Reinfections more likely as virus evolves, experts warn

  • Some people are bound to get hit more than twice, and repeat cases could mean higher risk for health problems, new research is showing
  • Immunity from past infections and vaccination wanes over time, and the virus is also changing to become more contagious

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:48am, 30 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Musician Erica Mancini poses before a performance in New York on June 17. She has had three Covid-19 infections since the pandemic began. Photo: AP
Musician Erica Mancini poses before a performance in New York on June 17. She has had three Covid-19 infections since the pandemic began. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE