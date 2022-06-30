Musician Erica Mancini poses before a performance in New York on June 17. She has had three Covid-19 infections since the pandemic began. Photo: AP
Forever Covid-19? Reinfections more likely as virus evolves, experts warn
- Some people are bound to get hit more than twice, and repeat cases could mean higher risk for health problems, new research is showing
- Immunity from past infections and vaccination wanes over time, and the virus is also changing to become more contagious
